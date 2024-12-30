Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Massive Fire at Palghar Chemical Units Brought Under Control After 10 Hours

Published 22:58 IST, December 30th 2024

Massive Fire at Palghar Chemical Units Brought Under Control After 10 Hours

A massive fire that engulfed three chemical factories in Boisar MIDC in Palghar district was brought under control in the early hours of Monday after 10 hours.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Massive fire in three Palghar chemical units brought under control after 10 hours | Image: X

Palghar: A massive fire that engulfed three chemical factories in Boisar MIDC in Palghar district was brought under control in the early hours of Monday after a 10-hour operation, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in UK Aromatic and Chemical Company at 4:30 pm on Sunday and soon engulfed Shree Chemicals as well as another unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar area, he said.

"The fire was brought under control at 2:30am on Monday after five fire engines from Palghar Boisar, Dahanu and Vasai were deployed along with scores of personnel. No one was hurt in the incident. A probe is underway to find out the cause of fire," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:58 IST, December 30th 2024

