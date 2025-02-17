Updated 14:09 IST, February 17th 2025
'Everything Was Shaking... People Were Screaming': Vendor at NDLS After Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi NCR
A massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR early in the morning today, creating a sense of panic in the residents. A vendor at NDLS shares his scary experience...
New Delhi: The national capital and the surrounding areas were in for a shock early in the morning today after a massive earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Delhi NCR; it's epicentre is said to be Nangloi, New Delhi. People have shared several videos on social media and a vendor at the New Delhi Railway Station has also shared his scary experience and the effect of the earthquake on the passengers at the station.
'Everything Was Shaking... People Were Screaming': NDLS Vendor
As a massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR, a vendor at the New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede claimed 18 lives a day before, shared the horrific experience of the earthquake and how the already apprehensive passengers at the railway station reacted to the natural calamity.
The vendor at the NDLS said, “Everything was shaking...customers started screaming...”
Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi NCR
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X.
The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.
A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added. The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.
(Inputs from PTI)
Published 06:22 IST, February 17th 2025