  • Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Sector 80 Factory, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing

Published 15:41 IST, January 13th 2025

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Sector 80 Factory, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing

A massive fire broke out on Monday at a factory in Noida Sector 80. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out on Monday at a factory in Noida Sector 80. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

More details awaited.

Updated 15:41 IST, January 13th 2025

