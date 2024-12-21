Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Fire Engulfs Residential Building In Shimla, No Casualties Reported

Published 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024

Massive Fire Engulfs Residential Building In Shimla, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire engulfed a building located in the Krishna Nagar area of Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire engulfs building in Shimla | Image: ANI

Shimla: A massive fire engulfed a building located in the Krishna Nagar area of Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Saturday. A senior police official of the Shimla police stated that the fire broke out at around 6 PM. 

The police confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported so far. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.