Published 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024
Massive Fire Engulfs Residential Building In Shimla, No Casualties Reported
A massive fire engulfed a building located in the Krishna Nagar area of Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire engulfs building in Shimla | Image: ANI
Shimla: A massive fire engulfed a building located in the Krishna Nagar area of Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Saturday. A senior police official of the Shimla police stated that the fire broke out at around 6 PM.
The police confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported so far.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024