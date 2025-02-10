Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway

Published 23:36 IST, February 10th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway | Image: ANI

Bharuch: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the market area in Gujarat's Bharuch on Monday night. On information, the local police along with the team of firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. No casualties have been reported yet.

A rescue operation is underway at the site.

