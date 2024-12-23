Mastermind of Kidnapping Gang Targeting Celebrities Arrested After Encounter in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal on the pretext of inviting them for an event, officials said on Monday.

Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini was arrested after an encounter on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in which the accused was injured.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said, "On October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited film actor Mushtaq Khan for an event in Meerut on November 20, offering Rs 25,000 as advance payment and a flight ticket.

"On November 20, Mushtaq was picked up from Delhi airport in a car and was brought to Bijnor, where he was confined at a house in Chahshiri belonging to Lavi Pal," he said.

The actor managed to escape from captivity a day later.

"On the morning of November 21, when the kidnappers were asleep, Mushtaq managed to flee and sought shelter at a nearby mosque. From there, he safely returned home. His event manager, Shivam Yadav, later filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9," Jha said.

He said further investigations revealed that the gang used a similar modus operandi to target Pal in Meerut.

During Khan's abduction, transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were made using his mobile phone. Police have already arrested six members of the gang but had been searching for Lavi Pal and three other members, who were evading capture.

Based on a tip-off, police learned that Lavi Pal and his cousin Shubham would be arriving at Jain Farm on Mandawar Road on the night of December 22-23.

"When officers attempted to apprehend the duo, they opened fire. A bullet hit SHO Uday Pratap's bulletproof jacket. In the ensuing encounter, Lavi Pal sustained a bullet injury in his leg, while Shubham managed to escape," said Jha.

Pal was arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Additional SP Sanjeev Bajpai said a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and Rs 35,050 extorted during Khan's abduction were recovered from Lavi Pal.

"There are plans to take strict action under the Gangster Act, and property acquired through criminal activities will also be seized," he said.

Both Bijnor and Meerut police had placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Lavi Pal's arrest.