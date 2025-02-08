Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC) Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who's Trailing

New Delhi: The vote counting for Delhi’s Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh (SC), and Patel Nagar (SC) constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As the counting progresses, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four important constituencies. Stay tuned for round-by-round vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Matia Mahal Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Matia Mahal Assembly constituency in Delhi voted on February 5, 2025. The key contenders this time are AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, BJP’s Deepti Indora, and Congress’ Asim Ahmed Khan. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal won the seat with a massive margin of 50,241 votes, while BJP’s Ravinder Gupta finished second with 17,041 votes.

In 2020, 70.41% voter turnout was reported in this constituency.

Ballimaran Assembly Election Result LIVE

The contest for the Ballimaran constituency is a three-way battle between AAP’s Imran Hussain, BJP’s Kamal Bagri, and Congress’ Haroon Yusuf.

In the last Assembly elections, AAP’s Imran Hussain won by a margin of 36,172 votes. BJP’s Lata was the runner-up, securing 29,472 votes. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a 61.46% voter turnout across the 70 Assembly constituencies.

Karol Bagh (SC) Election Result LIVE

The Karol Bagh constituency is a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes. AAP and BJP are the main contenders in the constituency. In the last elections, Vishesh Ravi from AAP won the seat with a margin of 31,760 votes. Vishesh Ravi secured 67,494 votes, with a vote share of 62.23%, defeating BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya, who got 35,734 votes (32.95%).

Patel Nagar (SC) Election Result LIVE

The candidates in the Patel Nagar constituency race include Pravesh Ratn (AAP), Ram Avtar (BSP), Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP), Ashok Kumar (Aazad Samaj Party – Kanshi Ram), and Krishna Tirath (INC).