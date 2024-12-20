Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Several Injured in Stampede at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha' Gathering in Meerut

Published 14:50 IST, December 20th 2024

The situation worsened following a scuffle of people with bouncers as the crowd exceeded the permissible limit for attendees which was fixed at 1 lakh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Several Injured in Stampede at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha' Gathering in Meerut | Image: X

Meerut: Chaotic situation unfolded during a religious event in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh as several attendees, including women and elderly people, sustained injuries in a stampede, on Friday. 

The chaos was reported on the sixth day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's ‘Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ program in Partapur area of the city.

The situation worsened following a scuffle of people with bouncers as the crowd exceeded the permissible limit for attendees which was fixed at 1 lakh.

Soon after the incident was reported, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

