Several Injured in Stampede at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha' Gathering in Meerut
Meerut: Chaotic situation unfolded during a religious event in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh as several attendees, including women and elderly people, sustained injuries in a stampede, on Friday.
The chaos was reported on the sixth day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's ‘Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ program in Partapur area of the city.
The situation worsened following a scuffle of people with bouncers as the crowd exceeded the permissible limit for attendees which was fixed at 1 lakh.
Soon after the incident was reported, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
