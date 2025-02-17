Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 23:45 IST, February 17th 2025

Meet Gyanesh Kumar: The New Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. He will replace existing CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
If Gyanesh Kumar's appointment is confirmed, he will be responsible for overseeing the Bihar Assembly elections later this year | Image: PTI/@drusawasthi/x

New Delhi: Gyanesh Kumar, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner in March of last year, has been appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and will succeed the outgoing Rajiv Kumar. Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, is the senior of the two commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he stepped down. The other commissioner on the panel is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre.

After assuming the charge, Gyanesh Kumar will be responsible for overseeing the Bihar Assembly elections later this year, as well as elections in Bengal, Assam , and Tamil Nadu in the following year.

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar?

  • Gyanesh Kumar, 61, was previously part of the Union Home Ministry.
  • Kumar played an important role in drafting the bill that abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, leading to the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.
  • He served as Joint Secretary (Kashmir Division) in the Home Ministry.
  • As an Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, he also handled documents related to the Supreme Court case concerning the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
  • He retired from civil service in January last year as Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, which was headed by Amit Shah .
  • Before this, Kumar served as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
  • During the Congress -led United Progressive Alliance government, he was posted in the Defence Ministry.

Education

  • Kumar holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Engineering, Kanpur.
  • He has studied Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.
  • He also pursued Environmental Economics at Harvard University.

Rajiv Kumar Retires

The outgoing CEC, Rajiv Kumar, stepped down this morning. In his farewell speech, Kumar addressed several issues, including the introduction of remote voting mechanisms for NRIs and migrant workers, biometric authentication to cast votes, and the non-disclosure of votes received by each candidate at any given polling station to prevent post-poll violence.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 21:06 IST, February 17th 2025

Amit Shah Business Bihar Assam Kerala Congress

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: