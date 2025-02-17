Meet Gyanesh Kumar: The New Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Gyanesh Kumar, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner in March of last year, has been appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and will succeed the outgoing Rajiv Kumar. Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, is the senior of the two commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he stepped down. The other commissioner on the panel is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre.