Meet Vijaya Vasave, Maharashtra's First Trans Woman Forest Guard

Pune: Facing hardships and torment early on due to her sexual orientation, Vijaya Vasave has not only overcome obstacles but shown grit to lead a dignified life by becoming the first trans woman forest guard in Maharashtra.

Vasave (30) had been mocked at and abused by people, leading her to attempt suicide three times. But once she acquired a scientific knowledge about her sexuality and got family support, she mustered courage to undergo gender transition from a male to a trans woman.

From then on, it was no looking back for her and she cleared a competitive exam to secure employment in the state forest department recently.

"I am happy now that I am treated with dignity and respect by my family, village and at my workplace," Vasave told PTI over phone on Wednesday.

Hailing from a tribal community native of the Satpuda mountain range in Nandurbar district, Vasave is currently posted in Akkalkuwa tehsil of Nandurbar as a forest guard.

She holds a master's degree in social welfare from the Pune-based Karve Institute of Social Service.

Born as a male, named 'Vijay', Vasave studied at a residential school for tribal students in Nandurbar.

"My schooling days were full of hardships...not only my fellow students but even teachers made fun of my effeminate nature. The constant abuse fuelled suicidal tendencies, and I attempted suicide three times. During my early school and graduation days, I was trapped in a male body, yearning to be free," she said.

Her struggles continued even during the college years in Nashik.

"As I lost confidence, I approached a counsellor who prescribed some pills to 'cure' me. The pills didn't help. I then confided in my sister, who was also unaware what could be done," Vasave said.

She said her sister took her to a 'mantrik' (spiritual healer), who claimed Vasave was a victim of "black magic".

"Although I wasn't convinced, I followed along because of my family's insistence but later stopped it," she said.

Vasave's life took a positive turn when Pune-based LGBTQ+ activist Bindumadhav Khire conducted a lecture on 'sexuality' at her college.

"I finally got scientific answers to questions about my sexuality. He introduced me to a renowned psychiatrist in Pune. I also watched interviews of successful transgender individuals and showed them to my family, which helped them understand and accept me," she said.

She decided to undergo a gender transition in 2019, which included both surgical and hormonal treatment, to embrace her new identity as 'Vijaya'.

"The transition process was long. By 2022, it was complete, and I was finally freed from the male body that imprisoned me for so many years. My family supported me emotionally and even helped financially for the surgery," she said.

"The issues I faced...my life was so full of hardships for so many years that having a career was never on the cards. But the support and help from the Deepstambh Foundation in Jalgaon gave me the right direction," Vasave said.

With its guidance and encouragement, she started preparing for competitive exams.

Vasave initially appeared for a police recruitment exam but could not succeed.

In 2023, an advertisement for forest guard positions was issued and she appeared for the exam.

She cleared both the written and physical tests, and secured the posting in Akkalkuwa tehsil two months back, Vasave said.

Before preparing for the competitive exams, she worked with the National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) on a project.

Vasave expressed gratitude to people at her workplace in the forest department, where she is treated with dignity and respect, facing no discrimination from her colleagues.