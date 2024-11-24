Meeting of Floor Leaders of All Political Parties Convenes Ahead of Parliament Winter Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday morning convened a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament.

The all-party meeting in the national capital began at 11 am at the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Rijiju had on November 19 announced the meeting will be held today.

Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari and K Suresh along with JD(U) MP Upendra Kushwaha and other leaders were seen joining the meeting.

PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP), V Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Vaiko (MDMK), Ramgopal Yadav (SP), K Suresh (Congress), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP) also arrived.

According to the sources, the Congress can raise issues related to the Northeast, specifically Manipur along with Adani, border situation at the Line of Actual Control in the meeting.

The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to commence from November 25 and will continue till December 20.

During the winter session the Government will make an effort to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill which is currently with the Joint Parliamentary Committe of the house. During the session, the government could also look to introduce 'One Nation One Election' bill.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.

However, Congress has rejected the idea of implementing One Nation One Election, saying that the PM has to take everyone in Parliament into confidence for this issue.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bills 2024, which is holding its meetings regularly in different states with different stakeholders, to solve their queries and find a common consensus on the contentious bill is also likely to submit its report in the first week of the house.

Meanwhile, the winter Session of Parliament commences tomorrow and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session is set to conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 26th November, 2024 to commemorate the "Constitution Day" as per a statement.