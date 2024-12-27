Meghalaya Police Registers Case Against Man for Shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Church

Shillong: Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' at its altar in East Khasi Hills district, an officer said on Friday.

The man had entered the Mawlynnong village Church on Thursday and shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and posted it on social media, the officer said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the act and said administrative legal procedures are on in the matter wherein an individual targeted to vitiate peaceful coexistence of the people.

"The action seems deliberate. We as a state government will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is on," the CM told PTI.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI, "We have registered a case at Pynursla police station against a person named Akash Sagar on Instagram after a complaint was lodged in this regard." He said an investigation is on and efforts are on to nab the culprit.

Social activist Angela Rangad filed a police complaint on Thursday seeking legal action against the person.

"Sagar deliberately and in a premeditated and planned way trespassed into the altar area and shouted non-Christian songs. This act was deliberately done to create communal disharmony, insulting the minority culture in violation of all constitutional rights of religious freedom," she said.

The Central Puja Committee, an influential Hindu organisation in the state, has condemned the act.

"We noted with anguish to see a video circulated on social media outraging and violating the religious sentiments of everyone in this peace-loving state. We condemn the activity of this individual and urge the police to take stringent and exemplary action as per law against this individual," CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee said.

Meghalaya BJP chief spokesperson M Kharkrang said, "Appropriate preventive measures must be taken against such brainless pranks and necessary legal action should be taken to ensure that such a mischievous deed gets their deserved punishment." Meghalaya police have asked hotels, homestays and tour operators to report to the police if they have information about the whereabouts of Akash Sagar.