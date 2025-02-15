Search icon
Updated 08:06 IST, February 15th 2025

Video Of Men Holding AK-47s During Football Match in Manipur Goes Viral, 5 Arrested

The Manipur Police have arrested five persons for allegedly displaying “sophisticated arms” during a recent football match at a village.

Video Of Men Holding AK-47s During Football Match in Manipur Goes Viral, 5 Arrested | Image: X

Kangpokpi: The Manipur Police have arrested five men for allegedly displaying arms and weapons during a recent football match at a village in Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred in K Gamnomphai Village during the match.

In the video, the men were seen playing football while carrying AK-47 rifles and American-made M-series assault rifles. The guns had red ribbons tied around the barrels.

"Manipur Police arrested five individuals involved in a video that has been circulating on various social media platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook. In the video, 10-15 miscreants in camouflage attire and some people in football kits are seen holding sophisticated firearms at the K Gamnomphai village ground in Kangpokpi district," the police said in a post on X.

The five individuals arrested have been identified as Mangtinlen Kipgen, alias Baemang (26), Mangtinlen Kipgen (24), Seithenmang Kipgen (28), Lunminsei Kipgen (21), and Lunkhogin Kipgen (24).

Around 10-15 other miscreants were also seen in camouflage attire during the match, the police added.

Further investigation is underway.
 

Published 07:09 IST, February 15th 2025

Manipur

