Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:50 IST, January 5th 2025

Mentally Disturbed Teen Allegedly Kills Grandparents With Axe in UP

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe and also got injured while attacking them in the Rajgarh police station area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mentally Disturbed Teen Allegedly Kills Grandparents With Axe in UP | Image: X

Mirzapur (UP): A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe and also got injured while attacking them in the Rajgarh police station area, as per the official on Sunday.

The mental condition of the accused boy was not good, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan.

The incident took place on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe.

When his grandparents, Pitambar (85) and Hiravati (80), tried to stop him, in a fit of rage he attacked them also.

The SP said that the injured teenager had been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving the complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination. 

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:50 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News
Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
India News
Vidya Balan's Team Reacts To Trolling Over 'PR Message' For Rohit Sharma
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Plunges into River in J&K's Kishtwar
India News
MP: CM Announces Name Change of Three Villages in Home District Ujjain
India News
Single Instance Of Following Not Stalking: Bombay High Court
India News
Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: