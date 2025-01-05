Mentally Disturbed Teen Allegedly Kills Grandparents With Axe in UP

Mirzapur (UP): A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe and also got injured while attacking them in the Rajgarh police station area, as per the official on Sunday.

The mental condition of the accused boy was not good, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan.

The incident took place on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe.

When his grandparents, Pitambar (85) and Hiravati (80), tried to stop him, in a fit of rage he attacked them also.

The SP said that the injured teenager had been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving the complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.