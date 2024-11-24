Miscreants Fire Gunshots at Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team, on Sunday, when the police team reached their village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr to arrest a history-sheeter. The accused allegedly fired gunshots in a bid to help the history-sheeter flee from the clutches of the police.

A senior police official stated that the police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station.

A police team of Salempur police station had gone to Nangla Mevati village under the Shikarpur police station area to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding in the village. He has a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head. Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, the officer said.

When the police team took the accused into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra. Police also returned fire in self-defence, he said.

While a police officer said the villagers opened fire on the police team, another officer denied that any cross-firing took place even though the latter confirmed that a villager was injured in the incident.

When the police team took Fakruddin into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, the ASP said, adding that police returned fire in self-defence after pulling the accused into their vehicle.

When contacted, Shikarpur Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan, however, told PTI that "no cross-firing has taken place".

"One villager was injured in the firing. But it is not known how he got injured," he said. The CO added that the injured person is undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter.