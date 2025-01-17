Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mizoram Govt Signs Agreement With 7 Agencies to Purchase Broomsticks From Farmers

Published 23:56 IST, January 17th 2025

Mizoram Govt Signs Agreement With 7 Agencies to Purchase Broomsticks From Farmers

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government has signed agreements with seven agencies to buy broomsticks from farmers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma | Image: X

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government has signed agreements with seven agencies to buy broomsticks from farmers.

The chief minister flagged off brooms manufactured by locally established King Industries to be sold in other states.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said his government is sticking to its promises and is committed to buying four agricultural products from farmers.

He said the government has signed agreements with 7 agencies for the purchase of broomstick, which is one among the four key crops to be purchased by the government from the local farmers.

Lalduhoma also said that the agencies or buyers will be allowed to use government facilities in the purchase of broomsticks.

He said the Mizoram government would also welcome other buyers and competitors to buy broomsticks as the government wanted to establish healthy competition among the buyers.

Meanwhile, Agriculture minister PC Vanlalruata said the government will start buying ginger from farmers through 675 farmer societies from February 20.

Buying four key crops - ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli and broomsticks - was a poll promise of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which came to power in the northeastern state in December last year. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:56 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Pakistani Youth’s Hilarious Reaction To Maha Kumbh Mela Goes Viral
India News
GRAP 3 Curbs Eased in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves | LIVE
India News
Cape Town Tops, Mumbai Only Indian City In World's 50 Best Cities
India News
Trump’s Swearing-In to Move Indoors Due to Frigid Weather: Report
World News
Saif's Hospital Expenses In Stab Wound Treatment Revealed In Leaked Docs
Entertainment News
Danielle Collins has back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd
SportFit
Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Minister Says Theft Only Motive, No Gang Involved
India News
Sixers center Joel Embiid to miss upcoming road trip with swelling
SportFit
SC Upholds JO's Sacking For Travelling Abroad Without Permisson
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: