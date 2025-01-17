Mizoram Govt Signs Agreement With 7 Agencies to Purchase Broomsticks From Farmers

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government has signed agreements with seven agencies to buy broomsticks from farmers.

The chief minister flagged off brooms manufactured by locally established King Industries to be sold in other states.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said his government is sticking to its promises and is committed to buying four agricultural products from farmers.

He said the government has signed agreements with 7 agencies for the purchase of broomstick, which is one among the four key crops to be purchased by the government from the local farmers.

Lalduhoma also said that the agencies or buyers will be allowed to use government facilities in the purchase of broomsticks.

He said the Mizoram government would also welcome other buyers and competitors to buy broomsticks as the government wanted to establish healthy competition among the buyers.

Meanwhile, Agriculture minister PC Vanlalruata said the government will start buying ginger from farmers through 675 farmer societies from February 20.

Buying four key crops - ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli and broomsticks - was a poll promise of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which came to power in the northeastern state in December last year.