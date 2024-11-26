Published 21:19 IST, November 26th 2024
Mizoram Police Seize Record 8 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 2.41 Crore, 3 Arrested in Aizawl
Mizoram police seized 8 kg of heroin worth ₹2.41 crore in Aizawl, arrested three suspects, and confiscated vehicles and mobile phones used.
Aizawl: In Mizoram's biggest haul, over 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 2.41 crore was seized in Aizawl on Tuesday and three persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the recovery, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of CID special branch of the Mizoram Police intercepted two vehicles in Aizawl's Thuampui area early on Tuesday and recovered the narcotics substance, a senior officer said.
"One of the vehicles was waiting for the other in Aizawl. Altogether 664 soap cases containing 8 kg of heroin were recovered from the vehicles. This is the biggest haul," he said.
Three persons, all from Champhai's Tlangsam locality, were arrested for possessing the contraband, the officer said.
The seized heroin was valued at Rs 2.41 crore in the local market and the soap cases containing the narcotics substance were concealed in 1,939 foreign cigarette packets, the officer said.
The two vehicles used for transporting the contraband and four mobile phones possessed by the accused were also seized, he said.
