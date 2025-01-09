Search icon
  Assault On Idea Of Federalism: MK Stalin Moves Resolution Against UGC New Draft Rules

Published 20:44 IST, January 9th 2025

Assault On Idea Of Federalism: MK Stalin Moves Resolution Against UGC New Draft Rules

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has said that the recent UGC draft rules should be taken back as they are an assault on the idea of federalism.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Image: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly moved a resolution against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new draft rules for the appointment of Vice Chancellors on Thursday.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin said, “This Assembly considers that the recent UGC draft rules should be taken back. They are an assault on the idea of federalism and they affect Tamil Nadu's higher education system.”

MK Stalin also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) is being imposed to spoil the education system.

"The New Education Policy is being imposed to spoil the education system....We lost sister Anitha because of the NEET exam. NEET is filled with malpractices," he said.

According to UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can qualify for faculty positions at higher institutions by clearing the UGC-NET in a subject of their choice, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the guidelines for the appointment of faculty in higher education on Monday.

It also includes changes to the selection process for vice-chancellors, including the expansion of eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

As per the guidelines, the subject of the PhD degree precedes the disciplines studied in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for faculty selections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu called the guidelines against the federal principles of the country.
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said that it is part of the Centre's agenda of "saffronization, over-centralisation and communalisation" of the education sector.

Speaking to ANI, R Bindu said, "These guidelines are against the federal principles upheld by the nation...Recently, UGC has started procuring all kinds of interventions in the higher education sector through rigid regulations. This is an attempt to reduce academic quality...Industrialists can also become vice-chancellors in universities. This is condemnable."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:44 IST, January 9th 2025

