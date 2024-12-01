Published 18:46 IST, December 1st 2024
MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav Resigns as Chief of Thane and Palghar
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has resigned as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts.
Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has resigned as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts taking responsibility for the party's rout in the region in the assembly elections.
Jadhav lost against BJP's sitting MLA Sanjay Kelkar in the Thane assembly constituency.
Jadhav stated that he was accepting the responsibility for the MNS's defeat in the elections in Thane and Palghar districts.
The MNS had fielded 125 candidates across Maharashtra but failed to secure a single seat.
