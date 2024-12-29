Search icon
  Mob Attacks Lucknow Civic Team During Anti-Garbage Campaign; Mayor Alleges Rohingya Involvement

Published 23:11 IST, December 29th 2024

Mob Attacks Lucknow Civic Team During Anti-Garbage Campaign; Mayor Alleges Rohingya Involvement

A municipal corporation team running a campaign against people illegally collecting garbage in the Indira Nagar area was allegedly attacked by a mob.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mob attacks Lucknow civic team, case lodged | Image: PTI/ Representational

Lucknow: A municipal corporation team running a campaign against people illegally collecting garbage in the Indira Nagar area here on Sunday was allegedly attacked by a mob, with Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal alleging that the attackers were "Rohingya".

Police have registered a case in this connection.

Kharkwal told PTI that a Lucknow Municipal Corporation team was taking action against people illegally collecting garbage in handcarts.

During this, they were attacked by a mob of about 250. They even snatched the chain of a woman employee. When her driver and other workers came to her rescue, the mob attacked them as well, the mayor said.

She added, "I called the police commissioner but he did not receive my call. I sent him a message him and asked him to send a force. When there was no response, I called the district magistrate, who sent his officers to the spot." "We have told the police that if action is not taken against the accused by Monday, the municipal corporation will take action itself," Kharakwal added.

Calling the attackers "Rohingya", the mayor said a case had been lodged against the attackers.

She said the civic body had earlier demolished a hutment where the attackers allegedly lived illegally.

Meanwhile, the city police's Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Amit Verma said some people who attacked the civic team had been identified and they would be arrested soon. 

Updated 23:11 IST, December 29th 2024

