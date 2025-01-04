Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal Sparks Protests In Pithampur: Mob Pelts Stones At Incineration Unit

Dhar: A mob of 100-150 people pelted stones at a firm in Madhya Pradesh 's Pithampur, a town close to Indore, on Saturday, amidst the ongoing protest over the proposed incineration of 337 tonnes of toxic carbide waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. The incident occurred at the gate of Ramky Group's Industrial Waste Management Private Limited premises, where the waste is set to be incinerated. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

According to Pithampur police station inspector Om Prakash Ahir, a probe is underway to identify those behind the incident and take further legal action. The stone pelting incident comes a day after the town witnessed massive protests against the toxic waste disposal plan, with a mob of 500-600 people marching to the premises on Friday. The police, however, managed to disperse the protesters on time.

It was during the protest that two of the protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation on Friday. Following the incident, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around the premises till January 12, in order to maintain law and order situation.

Madhya Pradesh Government Assures That The Incineration Process Will Be Done Safely

The protesters are raising concerns over the safety and environmental impact of incinerating the toxic waste. The 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti' had called for a bandh on Friday, which was supported by local residents.

The Madhya Pradesh government has assured that the incineration process will be carried out safely and in compliance with court directives.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, senior officials led by Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh and inspector general Anurag held a meeting with public representatives in the hall of the Pithampur civic body. After the meeting, Singh told reporters the law and order situation was under control and asserted there was a need to improve communication with residents of the area.

"There will be constant communication between the police administration and the local people. Whatever process is going on for the disposal of Union Carbide, further action will be taken as per the order of the honourable court," he said, adding that all communication will be done with complete transparency and people must not pay heed to rumours.

Inspector General Anurag said police have controlled the situation with patience. "Police force has been deployed and the situation has remained peaceful. People must not believe in rumours," he said.

He said the two persons who had attempted self-immolation during protests on Friday sustained 10-15 per cent burn injuries and are currently under treatment at Choithram Hospital in Indore.

They are out of danger as per doctors, the IG added.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious and long-lasting health issues in Bhopal.

The authorities shifted 337 tonnes of waste from the Carbide factory to Pithampur for scientific disposal. The material reached the incineration unit in Pithampur on Thursday.

Pithampur, about 50 kilometres from the Dhar district headquarters, has a population of about 1.75 lakh and its industrial area here has nearly 700 factories in three sectors.