Modi Magic in Lok Sabha: PM Receives Grand Welcome Amid Post-Budget Cheers | WATCH

New Delhi: PM Modi received overwhelming support and enthusiasm, as a grand welcome moment he arrived in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The atmosphere was electrified as BJP ministers and members chanted "Modi, Modi" and thumped their desks in unison, celebrating the Prime Minister's presence and the recent post-budget announcements.

The Lok Sabha echoed with cheers and applause as PM Modi entered the House. The prime minister's arrival marked a significant moment in the ongoing parliamentary session, highlighting the strong support he gets from his party members.

PM Receives Grand Welcome in Lok Sabha

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, would also be seen replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.