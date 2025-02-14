Modi-Trump's Strong Message to Pakistan: 'End Cross-Border Terrorism Now'

Washington: India and the United States have jointly called on Pakistan to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks," according to a statement released after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump .

The statement said that both the leaders are committed to eliminate terrorist safe havens from every corner of the world.

“The leaders reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought, and terrorist safe havens must be eradicated from every corner of the world,” statement read.

The statement further urged Pakistan to take immediate action against those responsible for the deadly attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot, stressing that its territory must not be used for cross-border terrorism.

"The leaders further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, and Pathankot attacks and ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks." the statement added.

Additionally, both nations committed to strengthening cooperation against threats posed by groups such as Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba to prevent attacks like the 26/11 Mumbai carnage and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

Recognizing the shared goal of bringing terrorists to justice, the US announced that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India had been approved.