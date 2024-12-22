More Trouble for Rahul Gandhi as UP Court Issues Notice Over His Caste Census Remark

New Delhi: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has found himself in a fresh trouble after physical assault allegations as a UP Court has issued a notice to him, over his remark on the caste census. Rahul Gandhi has been directed to appear before the court on January 7.

The Bareilly District Court has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding his comments on the caste census during campaigning for parliamentary elections. The court issued a notice to Gandhi, directing him to appear on January 7.

The notice comes in response to a petition filed by Pankaj Pathak, who alleged that the remarks were like an "attempt to start a civil war in the country." "We felt that the statement given by Rahul Gandhi during the elections on caste census was like an attempt to start a civil war in the country".

Initially, the petition was filed in the MP-MLA court, where it was dismissed. However, the petitioner pursued the matter by appealing to the District Judge Court. "Our appeal was accepted there, and a notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi," Pathak said. The petitioner emphasized that the statement by Gandhi had the potential to incite division and unrest within the country, necessitating judicial intervention.

Allegations of Physically Assaulting BJP MPs on Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been in trouble ever since the protests in the Parliament on the ongoing Ambedkar issue took a violent turn and it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted two senior BJP MPs, Chandra Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after being seriously injured. Following the assaultgate allegations, an FIR has been registered against the Congress leader and investigation is underway.

Rahul Gandhi’s repeated misconduct raises serious questions about his eligibility to be the Leader of Opposition. From his infamous unsolicited hug to the Prime Minister to his mocking wink in Parliament, he has consistently shown a lack of respect for the dignity of the House. His flying kiss aimed at women members was not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful. Adding to this is his violent behaviour during the Makar Dwar chaos, where he is accused of pushing elderly BJP MPs, including a woman parliamentarian, Nagaland’s Phangnon Konyak. Such actions display a troubling pattern of arrogance and disregard for parliamentary norms.