Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Most Indian Victims From Punjab in Georgia Incident, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources

Published 22:21 IST, December 17th 2024

Most Indian Victims From Punjab in Georgia Incident, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources

The 11 Indian nationals who died in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia due to carbon monoxide poisoning are mostly from the state of Punjab.

Reported by: Asian News International
Most Indian victims from Punjab in Georgia incident, Embassy working on repatriation: Sources | Image: X

Tbilisi: The 11 Indian nationals who died in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia due to carbon monoxide poisoning are mostly from the state of Punjab, the sources said the embassy is working to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest.
"The Indian embassy in Georgia is in touch with the families and is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest," according to sources. 

On Monday the embassy confirmed the deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. In a press release posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Georgia wrote, "The Embassy
of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families." 

"The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are
committed to providing all possible support," the press release added.

Earlier, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the bodies were found on the second floor of the Indian restaurant, adding that during the inspection, no signs of body
injuries or signs of violence were detected.

Georgia's Internal Affairs Ministry said in a statement, "The employees of MtskhetaMtianeti Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in connection with the accident that took place in Gudauri, as a result of which 12 people died, started an
investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter."

"In the resting area on the second floor of the Indian restaurant located in Gudauri, the bodies of 12 people employed in the same facility were found. At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected. According to the preliminary information of the investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on yesterday, probably after the power
supply was turned off," the statement added.

The statement further said that out of 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, and one is a citizen of Georgia.

A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death," Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said. Notably, the incident, which occurred in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, is under investigation. 

With Agency Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:21 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.