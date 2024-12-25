Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mother Kills Her Two Children Then Dies By Suicide, Bodies Recovered By Husband, Probe Begins

Published 18:41 IST, December 25th 2024

Mother Kills Her Two Children Then Dies By Suicide, Bodies Recovered By Husband, Probe Begins

The woman was sharing a strained relationship with husband. Both were married for over 20 years. An investigation is underway in the case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: File photo

Kolar: A 38-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her two children, died by suicide in the KGF taluk of the district on Wednesday, police said. She has been identified as Thipamma, a homemaker, cops said.

According to police, the woman and her husband shared a strained relationship. They were married for over 20 years. 

A marital dispute between the couple is suspected to have triggered the woman to take such a drastic step.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the woman allegedly killed her children—a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son—by hanging them. After killing them, she also hung herself from a ceiling fan.

The bodies were discovered by her husband, who then informed the police, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the woman's husband was questioned as part of the investigation.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:41 IST, December 25th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.