  • MP Cabinet Clears Programme to Make State ‘Free of Poverty’ by 2028

Published 00:12 IST, January 16th 2025

MP Cabinet Clears Programme to Make State ‘Free of Poverty’ by 2028

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to start the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mission’ to "eliminate poverty" in the state by 2028.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | Image: ANI

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to start the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mission’ to "eliminate poverty" in the state by 2028, an official release said.

The objective of the mission is to economically uplift the poor and deprived sections of the state and bring their income to the minimum income level, it said.

The mission will be jointly implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development and Urban Administration and Development departments with the cooperation of other departments, it said.

Improvement in the multi-dimensional poverty index, livelihood strengthening and empowerment of existing organisations are the key focus areas of the mission, the release said.

Taking an ambitious and decisive step to make the state free of poverty by the year 2028, the cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the proposal to implement the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mission-2028’, it said.

The main points of the multi-dimensional poverty index include nutrition of women and children, reducing infant mortality rate, health of pregnant women, attendance of students up to secondary class in school, availability of proper fuel for cooking food, availability of drinking water, electricity, housing and access to bank account Yadav had announced ‘Garib Kalyan Mission-2028’ on the Independence Day of 2024, the release added. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:12 IST, January 16th 2025

