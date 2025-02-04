Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 15:56 IST, February 4th 2025

MP: Eight Juveniles Escape From Remand Home in Jabalpur

Eight juvenile offenders escaped from a remand home after allegedly beating up its security guard in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Eight juveniles escape from remand home in MP's Jabalpur | Image: ANI

Jabalpur (MP): Eight juvenile offenders escaped from a remand home after allegedly beating up its security guard in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Eight Juveniles Escape From Remand Home in Jabalpur   

The incident took place on Monday night at the 'Bal Sampreshan Graha' located in Gokalpur area. 

The eight minors beat up the security guard, hit on his head with an iron lock, snatched the keys and opened the gate to run away from the remand home, City Superintendent of Police (Ranjhi) Vivek Kumar Gautam told PTI. 

Search was on for the juvenile offenders, he said, adding seven of them belonged to Jabalpur district.

Following a complaint by the security guard, an FIR was registered against the eight offenders at Ranjhi police station, he added. 

With PTI Inputs 

Updated 15:56 IST, February 4th 2025

