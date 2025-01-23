Search icon
Published 23:43 IST, January 23rd 2025

MP Government to Ban Liquor Sales at 17 Religious Sites: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a ban on liquor sales at 17 religious sites across the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP govt to ban sale of liquor at 17 religious sites in state: CM Yadav | Image: PTI

Narsinghpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said his government would ban the sale of liquor at 17 places of religious worship in the state.

"Everyone is aware of the ill-effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," the CM said during a function in Narsinghpur district of the state.

"Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The chief minister had said last year that the state government would develop the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state as pilgrimage sites.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:43 IST, January 23rd 2025

