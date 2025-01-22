MP Govt Assures Safe Disposal Of Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests

Indore: A senior Madhya Pradesh government official assured on Tuesday that adequate arrangements for the safe disposal of 337 tonnes of waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory at a unit in Pithampur town have been made. Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) of Indore Division, Deepak Singh, stated that he is confident the waste will be disposed of in a completely safe manner and will personally oversee the process.

The waste disposal at Pithampur faced hurdles after protests erupted early this month, with local residents claiming the exercise would pose health risks and adversely affect the environment. However, the administration has sought to allay their fears, insisting the waste incineration process poses no risks to human health.

The MP High Court directed the state government to take steps within six weeks to dispose of the Union Carbide factory waste by following safety protocols. To address public concerns, the government organised a "Jan Samvad" programme in Indore, where officials interacted with the medical community and answered their questions.

Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra dismissed fears that waste disposal could increase the risk of cancer in residents, stating that the government is clearing misconceptions by holding meetings with industry, academia, and other stakeholders.