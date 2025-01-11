MP Horro: Newborn Girl Found With Throat Slit In Waste Dump In Rajgarh

Rajgarh (MP): A newborn baby girl with her throat slit and bleeding was found in a waste dump in the Pachor town of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Passersby discovered the baby after hearing her cries. After being alerted, police rushed the baby to the Civil Hospital, Pachor police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma said.

Civil surgeon Dr PS Parmar said the newborn had a cut on her throat inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. “The girl is one to two days old. After first aid, she was referred to Rajgarh district hospital,” he said.

Rajgarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kiran Wadia said in the evening that the baby was being moved to Bhopal for advanced health care.

Police have registered a case and are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras to track down those behind the crime, insepctor Verma said.