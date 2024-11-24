MP Horror: Man Kills His Daughter and Son With an Axe After Quarrel with Wife

Barwani: A man allegedly attacked and killed his three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son with an axe following a quarrel with his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Sunday.

The accused also injured his wife and himself in the attack that occurred on Saturday in the Chichamali Faliya village under Barla police station limits, an official said.

Barla police station in-charge Saurabh Batham said the accused, Sanjay Singh, was a resident of Ganvaria village in Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra.

Singh's wife Bharti had come to her parents' house in Chichamali Faliya after a quarrel with him a week ago, he said.

The accused arrived at the house on Saturday, and the couple had another fight. He attacked his wife and two children with an axe and injured himself, the official said.

While the children died, the accused is undergoing treatment at Sendhwa community centre and his wife was referred for treatment in Maharashtra as her condition was serious, he said.