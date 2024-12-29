MP Police Delegation Visits Prayagraj To Learn UP Security Model For 2028 Kumbh Mela In Ujjain

Prayagraj: Ahead of the start of Maha Kumbh Mela in the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, a team of senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Police arrived in the city on a two-day visit to learn about the security arrangements for the Kumbh Mela. According to the police officials, the visit was part of preparations for the 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, where the Madhya Pradesh Police will be responsible for ensuring safety and managing large crowds.

During their visit, the Madhya Pradesh Police delegation met with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to understand their security strategies. They discussed using artificial intelligence (AI), ways to counter cybercrime, and how to handle the huge number of people during the event.

MP Police Visited Key Locations In Kumbh Mela To Observe Preparations

The police delegation also visited key locations in the Kumbh Mela area to observe the preparations and how security measures are put in place.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Kaushik from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police praised the Uttar Pradesh Police for their detailed preparations. He said that other states should consider adopting the security model used in Uttar Pradesh.

DIG Kaushik also highlighted the coordination between the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh police forces for the upcoming 2028 Kumbh in Ujjain. He appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police's attention to the needs of their personnel and their focus on detailed planning for the safety of devotees.

ACP (Prayagraj), Rajkumar Meena said that the visit was an important part of their preparations for the 2028 Kumbh Mela. He mentioned that the delegation discussed various aspects like law and order, traffic management, and safety measures to handle the crowd of around 40 crore devotees expected at the event.

The delegation was also given a tour of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, which plays a key role in managing the large crowds and ensuring the safety of everyone at the Kumbh Mela.