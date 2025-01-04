Published 22:44 IST, January 4th 2025
MP Shocker: Four Mutilated Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli
The mutilated bodies of at least four people were found in a septic tank built in a house in Barokhar Village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.
Singrauli: In a shocking incident, the mutilated bodies of at least four people were found in a septic tank built in a house in Barokhar Village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli. The incident sent a shock wave across the village. On information, the Singrauli police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem after retrieving them from the septic tank. The police suspect that the bodies were dumped in the tank after being murdered.
According to the police, the incident came to light when locals reported a foul smell emanating from behind the house of Hari Prasad Prajapati. Upon investigation, the police found the source of the smell to be the septic tank. With the help of a JCB, the police opened the tank and retrieved the four dead bodies.
