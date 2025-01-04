MP Shocker: Four Mutilated Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli

Singrauli: In a shocking incident, the mutilated bodies of at least four people were found in a septic tank built in a house in Barokhar Village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli. The incident sent a shock wave across the village. On information, the Singrauli police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem after retrieving them from the septic tank. The police suspect that the bodies were dumped in the tank after being murdered.