  • MP Shocker: Woman Dies After 'Dupatta' Gets Caught in Machine at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Published 12:06 IST, December 21st 2024

MP Shocker: Woman Dies After 'Dupatta' Gets Caught in Machine at Mahakaleshwar Temple

A 30-year-old woman died after her 'dupatta' got caught in a potato-peeling machine at a food centre of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Ujjain: A 30-year-old woman died after her 'dupatta' got caught in a potato-peeling machine at a food centre of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred at the temple's Anna Kshetra in the morning, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Laxmi Narayan Garg told reporters.

He said employees of a private security service and other women on the premises informed that the victim, Rajni Khatri, was working in the bhojanshala (kitchen) when her 'dupatta' (scarf) got caught in a potato-peeling machine.

The dupatta tightened around the woman's neck. She was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the SDM said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem, and the report will reveal the exact cause.

The SDM said that the government will provide financial assistance to her kin.

Anna Kshetra is about 500 metres from the Mahakaleshwar Temple and provides food to the devotees. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 12:06 IST, December 21st 2024

