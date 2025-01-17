Search icon
Published 19:33 IST, January 17th 2025

ED Attaches Rs 300 Crore Worth Assets In MUDA Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.

More to follow…

Updated 19:33 IST, January 17th 2025

