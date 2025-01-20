Mukesh And Nita Ambani Meet Donald Trump, Attend President-Elect’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner

Washington DC: Ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife, Nita Ambani, attended a special pre-inauguration dinner in Washington DC. Several global business leaders, including figures such as Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon attended the event. The Ambanis congratulated President-elect Donald Trump in person before his big day on January 20th.

Notably, the private event brought together several influential leaders from around the world, but the Ambanis’ presence highlighted the strong ties between Indian business figures and the incoming US administration. During the reception,

Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, and his wife, Nita Ambani, have marked their influence on the global stage. Meanwhile, their interaction with Donald Trump reflects the deepening economic and diplomatic ties between India and the United States.

Alongside him, other important guests, including Trump’s Cabinet members and US officials, will also be in attendance. This gathering is seen as an important moment in the growing relationship between the US and Indian businesses under Trump’s leadership. Reports suggest the event pointed at Trump’s interest in strengthening closer economic relations with India, a rapidly growing global economy.

At the dinner, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were joined by other well-known Indian business figures, such as Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers. Kalpesh Mehta is also the licensed partner for Trump Towers in India, which has strengthened the partnership between the Ambanis and the Trump brand. Not only that, Pankaj Bansal’s M3M Developers has played a major role in developing Trump Towers in India, cementing a bond between the two business leaders.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife were also invited to a special ‘candlelight dinner’ hosted by Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.