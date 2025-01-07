Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Chhattisgarh PWD Suspends Arrested Contractor’s Registration

Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: The Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended the registration of Suresh Chandrakar, a construction contractor who is the main accused in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. The department took this action following the grave incident.

In addition to the suspension, PWD officials also announced the cancellation of all road construction contracts that had been awarded to Suresh Chandrakar. This is part of the ongoing investigation into the murder case.

Mukesh Chandrakar, aged 33, was reported missing on January 1. His body was discovered two days later, on January 3, inside a septic tank located on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara Basti, Bijapur town.

Arrest of Suresh Chandrakar

Suresh Chandrakar, who was absconding since the murder came to light on January 3, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad on Sunday night, police said.

After his arrest, the chief engineer of PWD Bastar circle, Jagdalpur, recommended suspending the registration of Suresh Chandrakar, who was enrolled as an 'A' category contractor with the department, an official here said.

Based on the recommendation, the department suspended his registration on Monday, the PWD official said.

He said all road projects allotted to Suresh Chandrakar have been cancelled for allegedly executing them at slow pace.

He said Suresh Chandrakar's brothers, Ritesh and Dinesh, and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke have already been arrested in the case.

Mukesh Chandrakar's Work and Motive Behind Murder

Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for the NDTV news channel and ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers.

A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur that was shown on NDTV on December 25 is being discussed as the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar's murder. The said construction work was linked to contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had claimed that Suresh Chandrakar was a Congress leader. The opposition party, however, claimed the accused joined the ruling BJP recently.

Authorities have initiated action against the accused's illegal properties and encroachments.

A construction yard built by Suresh Chandrakar after usurping forest land along the Bijapur-Gangaloor Road has been razed, local officials had said.

Mukesh’s Role in CoBRA Commando’s Release

Mukesh Chandrakar played a crucial role in the release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoist captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur in which 22 security personnel were killed.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).