Multiple Flights Cancelled, Trains Services Hit Amid Heavy Snowfall in Srinagar

Srinagar: As heavy snowfall continued to drape Srinagar in white blanket, several flight services to the popular tourist destination were disrupted. According to sources, multiple fights services catering to Srinagar-bound flyers have been cancelled in view of the heavy snowfall.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

In view of the adverse weather conditions, IndiGo airlines issued an advisory, warning flyers to check their flight status before boarding and some flights were cancelled.

"The weather in #Srinagar has taken a turn, leading to a temporary runway closure at Srinagar Airport. Unfortunately, this requires us to cancel flights once again," IndiGo tweeted.

The Delhi airport also issued an advisory as cold wave continues in parts of north India. In its advisory, it said select flight departures from national capital is likely to get affected due to changing weather patterns.

In a post on X, the Delhi airport said, “Due to the changing weather patterns across certain destination airports select flight departures from Delhi Airport may be affected. You are requested to kindly contact your respective airlines for updated flight information(sic).”

Earlier on Friday, the higher reaches of the region received snowfall in the morning while the plains, including Srinagar, witnessed snowfall later in the afternoon. As per officials three inches of snow was recorded in Srinagar city. Apart from Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was also recorded in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Snowfall Hit Train Operations

Snowfall also disrupted railway operations in the Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Train services were suspended on the Banihal-Baramulla railway section as snow accumulated on the tracks, disrupting connectivity across the region.

According to sources, suspension of train service would last until at least 1pm while works to clear the snow were underway.

A WDM locomotive along with a snow cutter will be run on the track before the movement of trains resumes, news agency PTI citing officials reported.

Snowfall in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's capital city received the season's first heavy snowfall, covering the whole valley in a thick layer of white snow.