Published 16:14 IST, December 17th 2024

Mumbai: Bus Driver, Conductor Ferrying Children for School Trip Found Drunk Near Andheri

The driver and conductor of a bus ferrying 50 children for a school trip were found under the influence of alcohol in the western suburbs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The driver and conductor of a bus ferrying 50 children for a school trip were found under the influence of alcohol in the western suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.

The traffic police were conducting a surprise check in Andheri in the morning and intercepted a bus heading to Gorai for a trip with students and teachers of a Saki Naka-based school, an official said.

Traffic personnel noticed that the bus was being driven dangerously, and on questioning the driver, they found that both he and the conductor were drunk, he said.

The official said the school had hired the bus for the trip.

The bus driver and conductor were handed over to Andheri police station for further action, he added.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 16:14 IST, December 17th 2024

