Mumbai: Fake Rs 500 Notes Seized in Byculla, Three Suspects Arrested

Mumbai: Three persons were apprehended in connection with printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination in Central Mumbai's Byculla, officials said on Friday.

During the investigation, it came to light that the counterfeit currency was being printed at Palghar district and were brought in the city to circulate in the Byculla market, an official said.

He said Byculla police had inputs about the involvement of two men in the case.

The official said a trap was laid in the early hours of Thursday and three persons Umaran Balbale (48) from Thane and Yashin Shaikh (42) and Bhim Badela (45) from Byculla were nabbed.

Umran used to bring the fake currency notes and distribute in the market, he said adding that police recovered two bundles consisting of 200 notes from the accused persons.

During the search, police team also got information about Khalil Ansari (49), a resident of Wada in Palghar district, who had printed those currency notes, he said.