  • Mumbai Fire: 1 Dead, Another Critical Due to Suffocation After Blaze Erupted in An Apartment in Andheri

Published 10:03 IST, January 7th 2025

Mumbai Fire: 1 Dead, Another Critical Due to Suffocation After Blaze Erupted in An Apartment in Andheri

Fire erupted in a flat in Andheri's Sky Pan Building in the Oberoi Complex in which one man died while another is hospitalised due to suffocation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Fire: 1 Killed, 1 Critical After Blaze Erupted in Andheri Flat | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A senior citizen died and another person was hospitalised after suffering from suffocation following a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday, they said.

It was doused after nearly four hours at 1.49 am on Tuesday, the officials said.

Two persons suffered from suffocation due to smoke following the fire and they were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital.

One of them, identified as 75-year-old Rahul Mishra declared "brought dead", while the other person, Raunak Mishra (38), was undergoing treatment, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat, another official said.

Prima facie, the fire brigade suspects a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause was under investigation, he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:03 IST, January 7th 2025

