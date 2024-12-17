Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Horror: 19-Year-Old Worker Dies After Being Pulled Into Grinder In Worli

Published 10:34 IST, December 17th 2024

Mumbai Horror: 19-Year-Old Worker Dies After Being Pulled Into Grinder In Worli

A 19-year-old worker in Mumbai's Worli tragically lost his life after he was pulled into a grinder; his shirt had gotten stuck in the machine first.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Pulled inside Grinder, Dies | Image: X_screengrab

Mumbai: In a horrific incident reported in the Maharashtra capital, a teen worker tragically lost his life after being pulled into a grinder on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the food stall owner and investigation is underway.

Mumbai Horror: 19-Year-Old Worker Pulled Into Grinder in Worli

Suraj Narayan Yadav, a 19-year-old Jharkhand resident, who was working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Mumbai's Worli area, died after he was pulled into a grinder. As per initial reports, first, his shirt got stuck in the machine and then he got pulled in, resulting in his death.

In a media report, a police officer was quoted as saying, “The incident occurred when the victim was handling a grinder to prepare raw materials for Chinese dishes. He had no prior experience or technical knowledge to operate the equipment. Kothekar gave him the task allegedly without providing proper safety measures and training.”

A case has been registered against 32-year-old Sachin Kothekar,  the owner of the food stall at the Dadar Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:34 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.