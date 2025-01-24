Mumbai Horror: 20-Year-Old Girl Raped by Auto Rickshaw Driver, Found in Unconscious State Near Ram Mandir Station

Mumbai: A 20-year-old girl was found in an unconscious state near the Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai; she was raped by an auto rickshaw driver who later left her there and fled the spot. A case has been registered and the auto rickshaw driver has been arrested.

Mumbai Horror: 20-Year-Old Girl Raped by Auto Rickshaw Driver, Found in Unconscious State

A case of rape has been reported in the Maharashtra capital; the victim was found in an unconscious state near the Ram Mandir Station area in the city. According to the Mumbai Police, the victim is a resident of Nalasopara area and was raped by the auto rickshaw driver in Vasai.

The woman, after being raped, was brought back to Mumbai by the driver who then left her near the Ram Mandir Station area between Jogeshwari and Goregaon.

Case Registered, Accused Arrested

According to Smita Patil, DCP Zone 12, Mumbai Police, a case of rape has been registered by the cops and the accused auto rickshaw driver, Raj Ratan Walwal has been arrested and taken into custody.

In another news, a few days ago, body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs on Tuesday, police said. A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said. The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family. Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said.