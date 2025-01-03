Search icon
  • Mumbai Horror: 41-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murders Mother Amid Family Dispute in Kurla

Published 11:22 IST, January 3rd 2025

Mumbai Horror: 41-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murders Mother Amid Family Dispute in Kurla

The daughter attacked the elderly with a household knife and slit her throat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image | Image: AP

Mumbai: In an incident that would shock you to your core, a 41-year-old woman killed her mother alleging she loved her elder sister more, as per media reports.

The incident happened in Mumbai's Kurla Qureshi Nagar. when the mother had come to visit her daughter's residence. The accused has been identified as Reshma Muzaffar Qazi, who allegedly stabbed her 62-year-old mother, Sabira Bano Azgar Sheikh, during a heated argument when the two were alone.

The daughter attacked the elderly with a household knife and slit her throat.

After committing the crime, Reshma went to the police and confessed to the crime. officials immediately took note of the crime, visited the scene and confirmed Sabira's death. The officials took Reshma into custody.

Currently, the police have launched an investigation into the case and statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded to determine the sequence of events and assess Reshma's mental health.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:22 IST, January 3rd 2025

