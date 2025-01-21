Published 14:40 IST, January 21st 2025
Mumbai Horror: Body of Woman Found Floating in Water in the Basement of a Mall
Body of a woman in her 30s was found floating in water in the basement of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area; the woman is yet to be identified.
Mumbai: The body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.
A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said.
The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said.
He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family.
Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said.
