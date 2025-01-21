Mumbai Horror: Body of Woman Found Floating in Water in the Basement of a Mall

Mumbai: The body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.

A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said.

The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family.

Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said.