  • News /
  • India News /
  Mumbai Hotel Fire: Panic Grips As Massive Flame Engulfs Hotel Building In Kurla

Published 23:41 IST, January 11th 2025

Mumbai Hotel Fire: Panic Grips As Massive Flame Engulfs Hotel Building In Kurla

Mumbai Hotel Fire: Panic Grips As Massive Flame Engulfs Hotel Building In Kurla

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Hotel Fire: Panic Grips As Massive Flame Engulfs Hotel Building In Kurla | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in the Kurla area of Mumbai leading to a panic-like situation in the area. On information, the police team of Kurla and the firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. At least 5 fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are being made to control the fire. 

Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.

Updated 23:41 IST, January 11th 2025

