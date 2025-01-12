Mumbai Police Seize Rs 1 Lakh in Fake Notes, Four Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday seized counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh and arrested four persons over the haul, an official said.

Police first recovered 200 bogus notes, each with a face value of Rs 500, from the Byculla area in south Mumbai and arrested three persons, identified as Umran Balbale (48), Yasin Shaikh (42), and Bheem Badela (45).

Subsequently, they seized laptops, a printer, lamination machines and other materials suspected to be used in making the fake notes from the fourth accused, Niraj Vekhande (25), in neighbouring Palghar district, he added.