Published 09:43 IST, February 4th 2025

Mumbai Suburban Railways to Get New Look Soon, Check Details

The new trains will offer better acceleration, enhanced ventilation, and an improved suspension system to ensure smoother travel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image of an Indian Railways train | Image: PTI/Representational

Mumbai: The Mumbai suburban railway network is set to introduce newly designed trains with improved features, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday.  

The new trains will offer better acceleration, enhanced ventilation, and an improved suspension system to ensure smoother travel, the minister said while addressing a press conference via video link from New Delhi. A key focus will be on increasing oxygen levels inside the coaches, keeping in mind the high passenger density on Mumbai’s local trains.  

More Trains, Faster Services

Efforts are also underway to increase the frequency of local trains. Currently, the time gap between two trains is 180 seconds, which will soon be reduced to 150 seconds and eventually to 120 seconds. This will allow more services to run, easing congestion during peak hours.  

As part of the expansion, nearly 300 additional local train services will be introduced in phases, adding to the existing 3,000 daily services. Around 300 km of new railway tracks will also be laid in the city to support the growing demand.  

Massive Railway Investment for Maharashtra

Vaishnaw highlighted that railway projects worth ₹16,400 crore are in various stages of completion on both the Central and Western Railway lines in Mumbai. Additionally, Maharashtra has received a record ₹23,778 crore allocation for railway development in the Union Budget 2025-26—20 times higher than the budgets under previous UPA governments.  

To ensure timely completion of these projects, the Maharashtra government has entered into a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India for smooth financial flow.  

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:43 IST, February 4th 2025

