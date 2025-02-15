Search icon
Updated 00:50 IST, February 15th 2025

Musk’s Special Gift To PM Modi Revealed And It Has A SpaceX Connection

SpaceX founder Elon Musk presented PM Modi with a unique artefact, which is believed to be a heat shield tile from a Starship that flew in October last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SpaceX founder Elon Musk | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met billionaire Elon Musk and his family at the Blair House in Washington, where the SpaceX founder presented him a unique artefact, which is believed to be a heat shield tile from a Starship that flew in October last year. 

According to several reports, Musk handed over the relic, which was a part of the Starship rocket’s fifth flight test.

Several pictures of the relic are making the rounds on the social media platform. 

Image

(PM Modi met Elon Musk in Washington)

The relic is engraved with the words "Starship Flight Test 5. October 13, 2024”.  

Image

(Artefact presented by Elon Musk to PM Modi as per reports/Image courtsey-X)

PM Modi's Gift to Musk's Children 

PM Modi gifted Musk's children three books: "The Crescent Moon" by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Pandit Vishnu Sharma's Panchatantra.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Musk is currently in charge of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

"It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!" PM Modi said in a post on X. 

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Musk replied to a post by PM Modi and said "It was an honor to meet".

Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi on Friday after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after President Trump assumed office for the second term.
 

Published 00:45 IST, February 15th 2025

Narendra Modi

